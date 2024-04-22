North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.43.

Masimo stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,809. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $196.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

