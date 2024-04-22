North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,435. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

