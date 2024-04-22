North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. 2,851,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,210. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

