North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 51.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.0% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,609. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

