North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Avantor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 342,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avantor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.