North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,865,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after buying an additional 874,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 526,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,343,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 399,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 194,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.