North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.02. 131,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,261. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

