North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,721 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 120.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.88.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.88. 1,490,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,125. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

