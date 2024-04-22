North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,413 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $54,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,233,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 459,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 208.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.08. 336,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,123. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

