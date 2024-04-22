Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

NWBI opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 373,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

