Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 40 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.59. 56,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,332. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

