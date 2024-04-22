NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.98. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 952,570 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

