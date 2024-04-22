Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,527,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,633 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $2,330,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5,850.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.39. 1,848,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,424. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $562.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

