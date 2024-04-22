Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of below $3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.63. 1,512,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.14). Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.83.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

