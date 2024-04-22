Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of below $3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.63. 1,512,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.81.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.14). Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.