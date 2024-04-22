NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.03.

NVA traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.38. 160,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,713. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.68. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

