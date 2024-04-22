NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,773 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $215,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $218.66. 2,230,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,830. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

