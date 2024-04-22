NYM Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $130.17 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. NYM has a market cap of $130.17 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,197,731 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 717,197,730.93338 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18077449 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,923,714.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

