Oasis Network Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $687.45 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.20 or 0.04819465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00058641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10462842 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $18,395,183.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

