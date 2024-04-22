Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.92 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $701.56 million and $22.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

