Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.