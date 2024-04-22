OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,438 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 108,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 112.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.