OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.30. 85,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,813. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.