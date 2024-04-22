OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $154.56. 2,146,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

