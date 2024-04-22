OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,373,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $79.48. 277,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
