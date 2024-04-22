OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.88. The firm has a market cap of $332.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

