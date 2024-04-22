OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.