OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $93.17. 226,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,118. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.