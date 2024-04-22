OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $667.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,273. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $643.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

