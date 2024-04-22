OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 380,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.