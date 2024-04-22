OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

EOG traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 132,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

