OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 105,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 90,517 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,733. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

