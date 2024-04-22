OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 13,579 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Aptiv by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,795. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

