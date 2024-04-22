OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 66,104 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 435.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,104 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 809,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after acquiring an additional 660,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. 164,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,097. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

