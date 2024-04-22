OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 11,730 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 60.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.48. 366,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,661. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

