OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,311 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $4.81 on Monday, hitting $401.73. 15,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.17 and a 12-month high of $447.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.06%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

