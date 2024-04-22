OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,582 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.62. 27,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

