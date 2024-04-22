OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,694 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 1,987,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,177,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

