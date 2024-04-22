OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,494 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. CWM LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,547. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

