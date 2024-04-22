OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,488. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

