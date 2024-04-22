OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $99.69 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $99.69 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00058632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001105 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

