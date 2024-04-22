Omni Network (OMNI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $257.75 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.80 or 0.00037541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $257.75 million and approximately $69.08 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 26.33230194 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $88,770,598.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

