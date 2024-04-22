ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ON

ON Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,288. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.