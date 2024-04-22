OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

