One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
