Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.96

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $888.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

