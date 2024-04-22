Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oracle by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.22. 3,640,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $316.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

