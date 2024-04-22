Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

OFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

OFIX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.06. 105,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $488.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,916,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,253 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

