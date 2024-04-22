Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

