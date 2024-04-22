OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

OSIS opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OSI Systems has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.