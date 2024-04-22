Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.
Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America
In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Read More
