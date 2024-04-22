Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.29. 662,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.